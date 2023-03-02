HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $361.42

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 361.42 ($4.36) and traded as low as GBX 354 ($4.27). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 356 ($4.30), with a volume of 360,538 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 363.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.14. The company has a current ratio of 278.16, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.14 and a beta of 0.52.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

