HI Price Hits $0.0176 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, HI has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $48.82 million and approximately $519,087.61 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00041911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031250 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022389 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00220490 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,539.23 or 0.99995958 BTC.

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01902593 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $457,417.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

