Hive (HIVE) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Hive has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $201.46 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00422380 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.73 or 0.28552722 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 463,053,705 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

