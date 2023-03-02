HMC Capital Limited (HMC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on April 5th

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMCGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

HMC Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

Insider Transactions at HMC Capital

In related news, insider David Di Pilla bought 51,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.39 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of A$227,529.31 ($153,736.02). Corporate insiders own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About HMC Capital

(Get Rating)

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. The company operates hyper-convenience retail centers. Its property portfolio consists of 53 shopping centers under the HomeCo brand name. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for HMC Capital (ASX:HMC)

