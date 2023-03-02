HMC Capital Limited (HMC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on April 5th

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

HMC Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

Insider Transactions at HMC Capital

In related news, insider David Di Pilla bought 51,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.39 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of A$227,529.31 ($153,736.02). Corporate insiders own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About HMC Capital

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. The company operates hyper-convenience retail centers. Its property portfolio consists of 53 shopping centers under the HomeCo brand name. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited.

Featured Stories

