Holo (HOT) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Holo (HOT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Holo has a total market cap of $348.26 million and approximately $22.01 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Holo has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Holo token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Holo

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Holo is a distributed peer-to-peer hosting platform for Holochain apps (hApps), a bridge to the new Internet. Holo acts as a bridge between the distributed Holochain apps and the current centralized web. Holo brings access to distributed applications to the familiar web browser by creating an ecosystem and currency that enable distributed hosting services provided by peers.

Holo does to web hosting what Airbnb did to hotels—anyone can turn their computer into a source of revenue by becoming a host and getting paid in HoloFuel for hosting distributed applications. The Holo software runs in the background, allocating spare storage and processing power to serve hApps to the legacy web. Hosts​ ​choose what hApps to serve, set their own hosting prices, and manage their own priorities.

With the flagship application built on Holochain, Holo’s purpose is to make hApps easily accessible to mainstream Internet users. These users might not be ready to install and experiment with next-gen crypto software like Holochain, as most are not overly familiar with distributed web applications. However, by typing or clicking on a URL in a web browser, which IS familiar, users will be able to access hApps in the way in which they are already accustomed.

Holo runs on Holochain – a next-generation framework for building P2P apps that goes beyond DeFI and NFTs to address coordination at scale with self-owned data and peer accountability.”

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

