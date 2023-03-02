Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.13. 532,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 688,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

