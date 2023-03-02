Home Point Capital (HMPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Home Point Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Home Point Capital stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Point Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Home Point Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Point Capital Company Profile

HMPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Home Point Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.04.

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.