HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HMST. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeStreet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of HomeStreet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $474.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.99. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104,649 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

