Hooked Protocol One Day Volume Hits $39.17 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $119.13 million and approximately $39.17 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00010147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.36200908 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $78,734,392.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

