Horizon Investments LLC Buys 20 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock opened at $5,138.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,977.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,531.52. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $89.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

