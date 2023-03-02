Horizon Investments LLC Buys 344 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,925 shares of company stock worth $5,011,431 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $185.66 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day moving average of $167.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

