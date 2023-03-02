Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,819 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $126.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.