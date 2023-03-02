Horizon Investments LLC Has $336,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

