Horizon Investments LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $273.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.64.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

