Horizon Investments LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Trading Up 4.6 %

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $107.24 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.