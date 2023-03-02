Horizon Investments LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 72.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,286,000 after purchasing an additional 264,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $41,532,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.76.

Shares of STZ opened at $219.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

