Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,857,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $137.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.