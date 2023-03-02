Horizon Investments LLC Invests $413,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after buying an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after buying an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,837,000 after buying an additional 209,684 shares during the period.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $199.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.44.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

