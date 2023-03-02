Horizon Investments LLC Invests $418,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,010 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Boston Partners increased its stake in Masco by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after buying an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth $59,680,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $33,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Masco by 3,316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,774,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 489,090 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,304 shares of company stock valued at $18,441,787. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.