Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 33.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

