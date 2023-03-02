Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 3,671 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 158,306 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

