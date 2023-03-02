Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 766 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $138.70 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.53 and a 200-day moving average of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

