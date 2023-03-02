Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA Trading Up 1.1 %

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.27.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $210.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.98. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

