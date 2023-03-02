Horizon Investments LLC Sells 3,376 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE MRO opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

