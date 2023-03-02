Horizon Investments LLC Sells 9,609 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.9% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Exelon by 3,055.9% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 615,829 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 985,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,494,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,981,000 after purchasing an additional 762,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

