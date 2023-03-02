Horizon Investments LLC Trims Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,570 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

