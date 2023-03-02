Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 3.2 %

HRZN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 720,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,618. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $304.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,857.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $201,297.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,772.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $52,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,857.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 26,250 shares of company stock worth $305,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Further Reading

