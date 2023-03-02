Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

HZNP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,799. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.