Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.58-12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.82 EPS.
Separately, Argus upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.17.
HRL stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.83. 4,071,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.18.
In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
