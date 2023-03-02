Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Cut by Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,151,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913,949 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises 11.6% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned about 8.74% of Howmet Aerospace worth $1,118,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.03. 934,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,568. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.