HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

HP Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.41. 1,840,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,665,643. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 161.27%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HP by 176.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in HP by 126.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

