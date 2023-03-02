HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $26.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 161.27% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,784 shares of company stock worth $4,104,886 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

