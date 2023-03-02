HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 1.2 %

HP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,393. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 161.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,784 shares of company stock worth $4,104,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 921,165 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 891,051 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $21,315,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.