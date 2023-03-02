HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $38.35

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.35, but opened at $36.89. HSBC shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 354,933 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 840 ($10.14) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.21) to GBX 700 ($8.45) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.05) to GBX 775 ($9.35) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.22.

HSBC Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s payout ratio is 36.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in HSBC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

