Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($68.83) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

BOSS opened at €65.26 ($69.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a 52-week high of €65.32 ($69.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.35.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.