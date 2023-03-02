Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58.

Institutional Trading of Humankind US Stock ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humankind US Stock ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,777,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

