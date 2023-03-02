Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 541.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

