Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 16.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.