Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $139.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hyatt Hotels traded as high as $119.50 and last traded at $119.29, with a volume of 337988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.30.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $907,097.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock worth $2,386,951. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,998,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,898,000 after purchasing an additional 454,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

