ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 13th

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICF International to earn $6.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI opened at $108.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.57. ICF International has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ICF International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About ICF International

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.