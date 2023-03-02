ICON Trading Up 2.9% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $238.77 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,422,464 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 949,387,662.8915071 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25460045 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $19,754,125.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

