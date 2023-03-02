IGas Energy (OTC:IGESF) Shares Down 0.1%

IGas Energy plc (OTC:IGESF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec upgraded IGas Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

IGas Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.