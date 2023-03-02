iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

IHRT stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 96,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

