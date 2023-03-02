iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.
iHeartMedia Stock Performance
IHRT stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
