Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Plans $0.64 Dividend

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.6373 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ILKAY opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $45.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Iluka Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

