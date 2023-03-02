Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

ILKAY stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 734. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $45.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.6373 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Iluka Resources’s payout ratio is -2,588.77%.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Iluka Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

