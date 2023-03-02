Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

ILKAY stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 734. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $45.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.6373 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Iluka Resources’s payout ratio is -2,588.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Iluka Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

