ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,337,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 2,248,125 shares.The stock last traded at $1.98 and had previously closed at $2.27.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

