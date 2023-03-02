ImmunoGen’s (IMGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 273.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.
Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $887.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.95. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
