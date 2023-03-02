ImmunoGen’s (IMGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 273.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $887.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.95. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

