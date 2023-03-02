Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.69

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $7.28. Innodata shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 180,792 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $190.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

