Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.69

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $7.28. Innodata shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 180,792 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Innodata Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $190.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.
