Insider Buying: BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Insider Acquires 16,000 Shares of Stock

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Rating) insider Peter Alexander purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$18.32 ($12.38) per share, with a total value of A$293,136.00 ($198,064.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from BlueScope Steel’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. BlueScope Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 8.83%.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

