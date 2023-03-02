Insider Buying: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance
GLPI opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $54.46.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 104.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.
About Gaming and Leisure Properties
Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.